The Music Week Awards will return to the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on May 7, 2026 to celebrate the best in music business.



The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR - all parts of this industry we love.

Each year these prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges. The awards are stylishly presented to the industry's leading figures to celebrate the achievements of the top music industry professionals and teams.

Firmly established as the unrivalled badge of excellence for the music sector, these respected awards were launched to raise standards across the industry by showcasing top class performance and innovation.